Lawyers boycott judicial proceedings against kidnapping of Qaizar Miankhel

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The lawyers on Tuesday boycotted court proceedings against kidnapping of Qaizar Khan Miankhel, Divisional President of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Presidential candidate for district bar association Dera Ismail Khan.

The lawyers belonging to District and High Court Bars Dera took out a protest rally passing through various routes and reached the residence of the abducted lawyer, where it turned into a demonstration. The rally was led by renowned Advocates Malik Hidayat Ullah Malana, Sardar Hashmat Nawaz Sadozai, Rana Nadeem, Akhtar Saeed, Umair Habib Siyal and others.

During the protest, the leaders of the lawyer community expressed solidarity with the family and condemned the kidnapping incident.

Besides lawyers, PPP Member of National Assembly, Sardar Fatehullah Khan Miankhel, and Provincial Assembly Member, Sardar Ihsanullah Khan Miankhel also addressed the rally and called for early and safe recovery of Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel.

They said, “it was a matter of serious concern for the government and this incident occurred when our family was there due to the death of a young member and kidnapping of a public-friendly person like Sardar Qaizar Miankhel was extremely unfortunate."

District president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Rehan Malik Advocate, condemned the incident, saying the kidnapping of Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel was highly condemnable and demanded that the government should take immediate steps to recover him safely.

“We are ready for any kind of protest regarding this matter," he added.