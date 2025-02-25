Open Menu

Lawyers Boycott Judicial Proceedings Against Kidnapping Of Qaizar Miankhel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Lawyers boycott judicial proceedings against kidnapping of Qaizar Miankhel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The lawyers on Tuesday boycotted court proceedings against kidnapping of Qaizar Khan Miankhel, Divisional President of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Presidential candidate for district bar association Dera Ismail Khan.

The lawyers belonging to District and High Court Bars Dera took out a protest rally passing through various routes and reached the residence of the abducted lawyer, where it turned into a demonstration. The rally was led by renowned Advocates Malik Hidayat Ullah Malana, Sardar Hashmat Nawaz Sadozai, Rana Nadeem, Akhtar Saeed, Umair Habib Siyal and others.

During the protest, the leaders of the lawyer community expressed solidarity with the family and condemned the kidnapping incident.

Besides lawyers, PPP Member of National Assembly, Sardar Fatehullah Khan Miankhel, and Provincial Assembly Member, Sardar Ihsanullah Khan Miankhel also addressed the rally and called for early and safe recovery of Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel.

They said, “it was a matter of serious concern for the government and this incident occurred when our family was there due to the death of a young member and kidnapping of a public-friendly person like Sardar Qaizar Miankhel was extremely unfortunate."

District president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Rehan Malik Advocate, condemned the incident, saying the kidnapping of Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel was highly condemnable and demanded that the government should take immediate steps to recover him safely.

“We are ready for any kind of protest regarding this matter," he added.

Recent Stories

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi to open on April 18

TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi to open on April 18

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Resear ..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Times Higher Education par ..

11 minutes ago
 Girl allegedly raped in Sargodha on pretext of get ..

Girl allegedly raped in Sargodha on pretext of getting her job abroad

11 minutes ago
 FAB End of Service Benefits Funds secure final app ..

FAB End of Service Benefits Funds secure final approval

25 minutes ago
 SEC approves 1st batch of land grant beneficiaries ..

SEC approves 1st batch of land grant beneficiaries for 2025

25 minutes ago
 Masdar, TAQA, Eni sign agreement to support tripar ..

Masdar, TAQA, Eni sign agreement to support tripartite initiative

25 minutes ago
Dubai DET signs strategic partnership with Amadeus ..

Dubai DET signs strategic partnership with Amadeus to foster innovation in trave ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistani man sets himself on fire on premises of ..

Pakistani man sets himself on fire on premises of Lahore High Court for justice

32 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives GCC-European Parliamentary C ..

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC-European Parliamentary Committee members

40 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler, Egyptian Petroleum Minister discus ..

Fujairah Ruler, Egyptian Petroleum Minister discuss bilateral cooperation

40 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Delegation for Relatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Delegation for Relations with Arabian Peninsula in E ..

40 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi appoints Director-General of NAM ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi appoints Director-General of NAMA

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan