Lawyers Boycott Judicial Proceedings Against Kidnapping Of Qaizar Miankhel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The lawyers on Tuesday boycotted court proceedings against kidnapping of Qaizar Khan Miankhel, Divisional President of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Presidential candidate for district bar association Dera Ismail Khan.
The lawyers belonging to District and High Court Bars Dera took out a protest rally passing through various routes and reached the residence of the abducted lawyer, where it turned into a demonstration. The rally was led by renowned Advocates Malik Hidayat Ullah Malana, Sardar Hashmat Nawaz Sadozai, Rana Nadeem, Akhtar Saeed, Umair Habib Siyal and others.
During the protest, the leaders of the lawyer community expressed solidarity with the family and condemned the kidnapping incident.
Besides lawyers, PPP Member of National Assembly, Sardar Fatehullah Khan Miankhel, and Provincial Assembly Member, Sardar Ihsanullah Khan Miankhel also addressed the rally and called for early and safe recovery of Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel.
They said, “it was a matter of serious concern for the government and this incident occurred when our family was there due to the death of a young member and kidnapping of a public-friendly person like Sardar Qaizar Miankhel was extremely unfortunate."
District president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Rehan Malik Advocate, condemned the incident, saying the kidnapping of Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel was highly condemnable and demanded that the government should take immediate steps to recover him safely.
“We are ready for any kind of protest regarding this matter," he added.
Recent Stories
TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi to open on April 18
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Times Higher Education par ..
Girl allegedly raped in Sargodha on pretext of getting her job abroad
FAB End of Service Benefits Funds secure final approval
SEC approves 1st batch of land grant beneficiaries for 2025
Masdar, TAQA, Eni sign agreement to support tripartite initiative
Dubai DET signs strategic partnership with Amadeus to foster innovation in trave ..
Pakistani man sets himself on fire on premises of Lahore High Court for justice
Saqr Ghobash receives GCC-European Parliamentary Committee members
Fujairah Ruler, Egyptian Petroleum Minister discuss bilateral cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Delegation for Relations with Arabian Peninsula in E ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi appoints Director-General of NAMA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five-Day Polio eradication campaign begins5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt collects over Rs710bn through e-Pay Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Lawyers boycott judicial proceedings against kidnapping of Qaizar Miankhel5 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Rwanda visits USKT6 minutes ago
-
Annual blood group checking & donor registration camp held at UoS6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces scholarships for Oxford University6 minutes ago
-
Girl allegedly raped in Sargodha on pretext of getting her job abroad11 minutes ago
-
11 outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
ITP issues advisory amid ICC Champions Trophy matches26 minutes ago
-
Strict security arrangements in place for Australia-S Africa match26 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari announced strict crackdown on profiteering and hoarding26 minutes ago
-
Pakistani man sets himself on fire on premises of Lahore High Court for justice32 minutes ago