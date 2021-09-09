UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Call For Adherence Seniority Principle In Judicial Appointments

Thu 09th September 2021

Lawyers call for adherence seniority principle in judicial appointments

The legal fraternity on Thursday called for adherence to the seniority principle in judicial appointments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The legal fraternity on Thursday called for adherence to the seniority principle in judicial appointments.

The lawyers convention, under the auspices of Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association, called for adherence to seniority principle until criteria for appointment of judges at all levels was framed in consultation with all stakeholders including the Bars.

Legal fraternity urged that exercise of discretion might be duly regulated through Rules and guidelines.

They demanded that a Lawyers Protection Act be passed by Parliament for the protection of lawyers while performing their professional duties.

They also resolved that Article 175(A) should be amended.

They also called for review by the Parliament to ensure relief for 17000 employees that had been rendered jobless.

The Convention further adopted and affirmed all the previous Resolutions passed in the earlier meetings and Conventions held on August 4 in Islamabad, August 21 in Karachi and August 26 in Multan.

