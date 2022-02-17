Lawyers call off strike after withdrawal of notification for new mechanism of cases

UrduPoint.com

The Lawyers community on Thursday called off their strike after withdrawal of the notification for a new mechanism for the allocation of cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Lawyers community on Thursday called off their strike after withdrawal of the notification for a new mechanism for the allocation of cases.

The lawyers were observing strike for four days in protest against a notification by district and sessions judge Lahore regarding the transfer of cases pending before civil courts at Aiwan-i-Adl to respective tehsils/sub-divisions the plaintiffs concerned belonged to.

The strike seriously affected the litigants whose cases were adjourned due to non-availability of their counsel.

Earlier, representatives of the Lahore High Court Bar and Lahore Bar Association met with the Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and briefed him about their reservations regarding the new mechanism.

Subsequently, the authorities withdrew the notification for this purpose.

