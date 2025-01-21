Lawyers call on City Police Officer

A lawyer delegation called on City Police Officer Kamran Adil at the Police Lines on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A lawyer delegation called on City Police Officer Kamran Adil at the Police Lines on Tuesday.

They discussed security matters including modern policing services and legal problems.

The delegation was composed of District Bar Association’s President Saif ur Rehman Bhatti, Secretary Abdul Wahab Shah and others.

The CPO assured the delegation of extending all-out coordination to fulfill the legal requirements. Later, the delegation visited the Police Community Engagement Center and informed them about modern policing apps and police working with modern technology and the facilities provided to the public.

The DBA members also visited the Shahid Art Gallery.

CPO Kamran Adil also presented honorary shields to the President and the Secretary.

The delegation appreciated the services and working of the police.