Open Menu

Lawyers Call On City Police Officer

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 06:43 PM

Lawyers call on City Police Officer

A lawyer delegation called on City Police Officer Kamran Adil at the Police Lines on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A lawyer delegation called on City Police Officer Kamran Adil at the Police Lines on Tuesday.

They discussed security matters including modern policing services and legal problems.

The delegation was composed of District Bar Association’s President Saif ur Rehman Bhatti, Secretary Abdul Wahab Shah and others.

The CPO assured the delegation of extending all-out coordination to fulfill the legal requirements. Later, the delegation visited the Police Community Engagement Center and informed them about modern policing apps and police working with modern technology and the facilities provided to the public.

The DBA members also visited the Shahid Art Gallery.

CPO Kamran Adil also presented honorary shields to the President and the Secretary.

The delegation appreciated the services and working of the police.

Recent Stories

WHO regrets United States’ announcement of inten ..

WHO regrets United States’ announcement of intent to withdraw

40 seconds ago

Hania Aamir’s playful response to Rakhi Sawant’s dance challenge goes viral

6 minutes ago
 Suthra Punjab programme reviewed

Suthra Punjab programme reviewed

2 minutes ago
 EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers

EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) ..

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chairs mee ..

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers call on City Police Officer

Lawyers call on City Police Officer

2 minutes ago
PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainabl ..

PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s S ..

20 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Sindh holds awareness workshop at IBA U ..

Ombudsman Sindh holds awareness workshop at IBA University

10 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police crack down on anti social elements

Sukkur Police crack down on anti social elements

10 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police bid farewell to retiring Head Consta ..

Sukkur Police bid farewell to retiring Head Constables

10 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025:  India attempts to sti ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025:  India attempts to stir another controversy over log ..

26 minutes ago
 Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation Work in Full Swing

Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation Work in Full Swing

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan