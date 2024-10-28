Open Menu

Lawyers Can Bring Positive Changes In Society Through Advocacy: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that lawyers’ professionalism and active advocacy could bring positive and constructive changes in the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that lawyers’ professionalism and active advocacy could bring positive and constructive changes in the society.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of lawyers led by Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League- (PML-N) Lawyers Wing Anwar Naseem Kasi at the Governor House, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the occasion, the Governor said that lawyers are defenders of human rights who advocate for the oppressed and protect the vulnerable as well as promote equality and justice.

He said that the profession of lawyer is to maintain justice and it is very significant in the protection of human rights and in the formation of society.

He said that our lawyers are defenders of human rights who advocate for the oppressed and protect the vulnerable as well as promote equality and justice.

The delegation informed the Governor Balochistan about the problems being faced by the lawyers community and their rights and protection.

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail listened to their problems carefully and assured the delegation of all possible cooperation regarding the rights and safety of lawyers.

