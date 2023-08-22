Lawyers' committee visits AMC to address patient and staff issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A five-member lawyers' committee, led by Barrister Javed Khan Tanoli President of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association (HBCA) Tuesday following the directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench visited the Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) to assess the issues.

This committee was initially established by the High Court on May 30, 2023, as a result of the court's decision on petition number 143_A/2017.

The purpose of the visit was to address concerns involving both patients and hospital staff.

According to the details, the committee, comprising Barrister Javed Khan Tanoli, Advocate Haji Sabir Hussain Tanoli, Advocate Sardar Sami Khan, Advocate Shabnam Nawaz, and others, conducted the visit.

During their visit, the committee members examined and documented various grievances while inspecting different departments.

Key areas of concern included departments such as the Thalassemia Ward, ICU, Pediatric Ward, Ultrasound, ICU, OPD, and Emergency, among others. The staff members assigned to these departments highlighted critical shortages in nursing staff and air conditioning.

It was revealed that the hospital, originally constructed forty years ago, is grappling with a lack of sufficient space to accommodate the current patient load. The immediate referral of patients from various districts including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Batgram, and Kohistan has led to severe overcrowding at the complex. The staff shortage has contributed to difficulties faced by patients and medical personnel.

In light of these challenges, the committee appealed to higher authorities for an increase in staff numbers and the initiation of necessary construction projects that align with the current situation.

They emphasized that these issues will continue to persist until larger hospitals, similar to those in Mansehra and Haripur, are established. People travelling from different divisions of the Hazara Division also encounter difficulties due to staff shortages.

During their visit, the committee members assessed the ongoing construction work within the complex, including the Dental Ward and various other projects.

They called for the timely completion of these projects to alleviate the existing issues.