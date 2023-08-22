Open Menu

Lawyers' Committee Visits AMC To Address Patient And Staff Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Lawyers' committee visits AMC to address patient and staff issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A five-member lawyers' committee, led by Barrister Javed Khan Tanoli President of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association (HBCA) Tuesday following the directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench visited the Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) to assess the issues.

This committee was initially established by the High Court on May 30, 2023, as a result of the court's decision on petition number 143_A/2017.

The purpose of the visit was to address concerns involving both patients and hospital staff.

According to the details, the committee, comprising Barrister Javed Khan Tanoli, Advocate Haji Sabir Hussain Tanoli, Advocate Sardar Sami Khan, Advocate Shabnam Nawaz, and others, conducted the visit.

During their visit, the committee members examined and documented various grievances while inspecting different departments.

Key areas of concern included departments such as the Thalassemia Ward, ICU, Pediatric Ward, Ultrasound, ICU, OPD, and Emergency, among others. The staff members assigned to these departments highlighted critical shortages in nursing staff and air conditioning.

It was revealed that the hospital, originally constructed forty years ago, is grappling with a lack of sufficient space to accommodate the current patient load. The immediate referral of patients from various districts including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Batgram, and Kohistan has led to severe overcrowding at the complex. The staff shortage has contributed to difficulties faced by patients and medical personnel.

In light of these challenges, the committee appealed to higher authorities for an increase in staff numbers and the initiation of necessary construction projects that align with the current situation.

They emphasized that these issues will continue to persist until larger hospitals, similar to those in Mansehra and Haripur, are established. People travelling from different divisions of the Hazara Division also encounter difficulties due to staff shortages.

During their visit, the committee members assessed the ongoing construction work within the complex, including the Dental Ward and various other projects.

They called for the timely completion of these projects to alleviate the existing issues.

Related Topics

Shortage Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Lawyers Visit Mansehra Haripur Kohistan Sami Khan Shabnam May From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for ..

UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for youth world championship in K ..

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Monday

UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Monday

9 hours ago
 Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat ..

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat Begging Menace in Islamabad

11 hours ago
 Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to Califo ..

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California

11 hours ago
Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World ..

Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World Cup star

11 hours ago
 Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Z ..

Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Zelensky

11 hours ago
 Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

11 hours ago
 Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'i ..

Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'in coming days'

11 hours ago
 Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war ..

Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war'

12 hours ago
 Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivo ..

Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivors

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan