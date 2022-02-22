Lawyers community playing role in peace, tranquility in society: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fiaz Ahmad Dev Tuesday said the lawyer community had always played a key role in provision of justice and maintaining the rule of law in the country so the Lahore police greatly valued these efforts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fiaz Ahmad Dev Tuesday said the lawyer community had always played a key role in provision of justice and maintaining the rule of law in the country so the Lahore police greatly valued these efforts.

Lawyers community had been upholding the democratic values and supporting fundamental freedoms for permanent peace and tranquility in the society, he added.

The CCPO said that Lahore police were fully aware of the problems of lawyers and all possible steps had been taken to facilitate them in performing their professional duties.

He expressed these views during his meeting with office bearers of the Lahore High Court Bar Association at LHC Lahore premises. DIG Investigations Shehzada Sultan, CTO Muntazir Mehdi and other senior police officers accompanied him.

The CCPO Lahore said, state of the art facilities had been provided to Lawyer Community at recently established Police Facilitation Center in the arena of Lahore High Court. He said, as many as 14 police related facilities including certified copies of FIRs had been provided to the lawyers community through this centre.

Fiaz Ahmad Dev said that police related digitalized facilities including certified copies of FIRs, police character certificates, renewal of traffic license had been provided to the lawyers community at their door step.

He said Lahore police and Bar enjoyed life time friendly relationship as Lahore police had always lauded the valuable efforts of lawyers community for freedom of Bench and Bar as well as provision of speedy justice to the suffering segments of society.

He said police had been utilizing all available resources to provide maximum security to the lawyers community and further strengthen the strong bond between Bar and Police to solve both side genuine problems with mutual cooperation.

CTO Muntazir Mehdi briefed the office bearers regarding the traffic licensing facilities being provided at different traffic driving centres and booths. He guided the Bar members regarding the SOPs and process of issuance of traffic licenses. There were 22 traffic driving licensing centers rendering state of the art online services to the citizens, he added.

Muntazir Mehdi said that a special Driving Licensing Camp would be set up on coming Friday for the facility of the lawyers community.

President Lahore High Court BAR Association Muhammad Maqsood Ahmad Buttar expressed his gratitude to the CCPO Lahore for providing the facility of issuance of driving licenses to the lawyers community and taking personal interest to resolve issues and problems of lawyers community.