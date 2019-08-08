Lawyers community terms Indian action unacceptable

UrduPoint.com
The lawyer community on Thursday rejected the decision of the Indian government by terming it unacceptable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The lawyer community on Thursday rejected the decision of the Indian government by terming it unacceptable.

Talking to APP, the lawyers said that suspension of the special clause by India that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir was unprecedented and dangerous.

Noted Lawyer Shahid Zaheer Syed said that India had deployed tens of thousands of troops to the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) which had become high militarised zone.

"The Indian action and its provocation must be reversed at the earliest, Syed demanded.

Famous lawyer Safdar Shaheen Pirzada said that Pakistan had rejected the unilateral action of India, adding it was a blatant violation of the international law and the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions.

To a question, Safdar Shaheen Pirzada said that India had partially recognised the disputed status of Kashmir by insertion of Articles 370 and 35-A in its constitution.

Indian illegal and inhuman acts had challenged the position of the United Nations (UN) about the Kashmir dispute, he said and added that it was blatant defiance of the UN Security Council's resolution which were accepted by India as well.

Another lawyer Rana Muhammad Irfan said that ultimately Kashmiris would succeed in their freedom struggle. He added the deployment of 28,000 additional paramilitary troops by India in the held territory had created an atmosphere of extreme intimidation and fear.

