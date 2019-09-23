UrduPoint.com
Lawyer's Community To Be Front Line For Defense Of The Country

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:47 PM

Lawyer's community to be front line for defense of the country

The country of 220 million population is united on the issue of Kashmir, for the fortification of the country and the lawyer's community would be the first defense line if any aggression was meted out against our country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The country of 220 million population is united on the issue of Kashmir, for the fortification of the country and the lawyer's community would be the first defense line if any aggression was meted out against our country. This was said in a joint statement issued at the end of the Lawyers convention here at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad on Monday.

The convention was organized by the Abbottabad High Court Bar Association (AHCB) held to show the solidarity with Kashmiris where representatives of lawyers fraternity from all over the country participated.The speakers while addressing strongly condemned the Indian brutalities in the Indian held Kashmir and said that government should take concrete measures to stop brutalities against the Kashmiri people.�Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and we would never let the people of Kashmir alone particularly when Indian occupation forces have started brutal crackdown against the Kashmiris and unending curfew, speakers said.

� They further said that the lawyer fraternity of Pakistan is here to show solidarity with the Kashmiris and protesting against Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir.Representatives of each different lawyers associations including Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Syed Amjad Shah, ex-president Supreme Court Bar Association Muhammad Yashi Azad, Member Judicial Commission Shah Jahan Khan Swati, president Peshawar High court bar association Abdul Lateef Afridi, president Karachi bar Naeem Qureshi, president AJK bar Raja Aftab, vice chairman Islamabad bar Haroon ur Rasheed, host and president ABHC Arshad Awan advocate and others were present.

