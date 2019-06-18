Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of Perviaz Ashraf, others

The defense counsel Tuesday concluded their arguments in acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Perviaz Ashraf and other three accused in Nandipur power project corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The defense counsel Tuesday concluded their arguments in acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Perviaz Ashraf and other three accused in Nandipur power project corruption reference.

The court had already reserved its judgment on a similar petition of main accused in reference Dr Baber Awan and had decided to announce the judgment on all acquittal pleas together.

The NAB had nominated a total of seven accused in this reference pertaining to delay in execution of Nandipur power project which caused a loss of Rs27 billion to the national exchequer.

The five accused of the total including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former law minister Dr Baber Awan, Riaz Kiyani, Shumaila Mehmood and Dr Riaz Mehmood had filed acquittal pleas through their counsels.

The petitioners' counsel had finally concluded their arguments before the accountability court Islamabad.

However, NAB's special prosecutor would give his arguments against these petitions on next date of hearing on June 24.