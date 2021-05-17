UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers Condemn Attack On Muslims At Al Aqsa Mosque

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:53 PM

Lawyers condemn attack on Muslims at Al Aqsa Mosque

The legal fraternity boycotted proceedings of the courts of law here Monday and held a demonstration to condemn Israel's atrocities against the Palestinians and its attack on Al Aqsa mosque

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The legal fraternity boycotted proceedings of the courts of law here Monday and held a demonstration to condemn Israel's atrocities against the Palestinians and its attack on Al Aqsa mosque.

The Executive Committee of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad and Hyderabad District Bar Association gave the call for the boycott and protest.

The lawyers condemned the Israeli actions and provocations of the feelings of Muslims around the world and serious violation of international law.

They called upon the international community to play a proactive role in the prevailing situation against the human rights violations being committed by the government of Israel.

Related Topics

Attack Protest World Sindh High Court Israel Lawyers Hyderabad Mosque Muslim Government

Recent Stories

5th IALC discusses &#039;Teaching and Learning Ara ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Police thwarts 115 kg-drug smuggling attem ..

26 minutes ago

Global Village will return with Season 26 in Octob ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host 1st World Utilities Congress

26 minutes ago

Emirates and flydubai codeshare to provide more op ..

41 minutes ago

Sindh rulers behind theft of agricultural water: H ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.