Lawyers condemn attack on Muslims at Al Aqsa Mosque

The legal fraternity boycotted proceedings of the courts of law here Monday and held a demonstration to condemn Israel's atrocities against the Palestinians and its attack on Al Aqsa mosque

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The legal fraternity boycotted proceedings of the courts of law here Monday and held a demonstration to condemn Israel's atrocities against the Palestinians and its attack on Al Aqsa mosque.

The Executive Committee of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad and Hyderabad District Bar Association gave the call for the boycott and protest.

The lawyers condemned the Israeli actions and provocations of the feelings of Muslims around the world and serious violation of international law.

They called upon the international community to play a proactive role in the prevailing situation against the human rights violations being committed by the government of Israel.