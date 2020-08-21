UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Condemn List Containing Names For Lahore High Court Judges On Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:29 PM

Lawyers condemn list containing names for Lahore High Court judges on social media

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) in a joint statement with the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Friday strongly condemned the circulation of a so-called list on social media containing their names, along with others, for appointment as Lahore High Court judges

According to a press release, PBC Vice Chairman Abid Saqi, Executive Committee Chairman Azam Nazeer Tarar and President Chaudhry Tahir Nasarullah Warraich and other office bearers of the LHCBA in a joint statement clarified that they neither requested nor consented for the said appointment.

The instant move had been made by some elements in order to malign and compromise their position, as office bearers of bar bodies, they added.

They therefore, demanded the relevant quarters for a thorough probe. The bar leaders also reiterated their demand that appointment in the superior judiciary should be made purely on merit.

