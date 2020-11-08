UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Condemn Publication Of Blasphemous Caricatures

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Allama Lawyers Fourm, Hurmat-i-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) Lawyers Movement here on Saturday staged a protest demonstration against the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama Lawyers Fourm, Hurmat-i-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) Lawyers Movement here on Saturday staged a protest demonstration against the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

A large number of lawyers participated in the protest.

Lawyers chanted slogans expressing their love for the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Speakers while speaking on this occasion said that all Muslim countries should boycott relations with France.

The entire world especially President of France should get it loud and clear that Muslims love their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) more than their own lives, so the world should respect the feelings of Muslims, they added.

