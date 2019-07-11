UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Convention Backs Across-the-board Accountability

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:28 PM

All Pakistan Lawyers Convention held here on Thursday adopted a resolution in favour of across-the-board accountability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Lawyers Convention held here on Thursday adopted a resolution in favour of across-the-board accountability.

The convention was organised by an action committee of lawyers, a group formed against decisions of the Pakistan Bar Council and bar associations with regard to presidential references against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and a large number of lawyers participated in it.

The lawyers' leaders including Ramzan Chaudhry, Shahid Naseem Gondal, Jameel Asghar Bhatti, Abdul Samad Basria, Rai Bashir and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said that the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was pending with the Supreme Judicial Council and the lawyers not only trust the council but also stand with it.

They said that nobody was above the accountability process and it is a requirement of justice that every body should be held accountable, including politicians, lawyers, judges and others. They said that the nation could not be taken out of quicksand of corruption without strict accountability. Transparent accountability is the need of the hour, they added.

