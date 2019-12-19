UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Convention Demands Immediate Release Of Lawyers

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Lawyers convention demands immediate release of lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A lawyers' convention Thursday demanded immediate release of lawyers arrested for rampage leading to the deaths of three under treatment patients at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and caused damage of millions to precious medical equipment.

The convention demanded withdrawal of cases registered against the lawyers, condemned alleged torture on arrested lawyers and action against those responsible. The lawyers attacked the PIC to "avenge" airing of a video by some doctors, which they considered as offensive.

Elected representatives of bar councils and associations attended the convention hosted by the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) besides a number of lawyers.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Amjad Ali Shah, PbBC Vice Chairman Shahnawaz Ismail Gujjar, PbBC Member Mumtaz Mustafa, Rawalpindi Bar Association's President Javed Hashmi, Lahore Bar Association's president Asim Cheema, former Supreme Court Bar Association president Ali Ahmad Kurd and former Lahore High Court Bar president Shafqat Mehmood Chohan spoke on the occasion.

A declaration issued at the convention demanded that a judicial commission headed by a Supreme Court judge be constituted to probe torture on lawyers by doctors, paramedics and police.

PbBc Vice Chairman Shahnawaz Ismail said that licenses of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers Raja Basharat and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan were suspended.

PBC Vice Chairman Amjad Ali Shah said that the PIC incident was an attempt to defame the lawyers.

