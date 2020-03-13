Lawyers convention postponed: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Friday called off the lawyers convention, which was scheduled to be held here on March 16

He said the decision was made in view of the protective measures against coronavirus.

Raja Basharat said that the re-holding of the convention would be announced later,while steps for welfare of the bar associations and lawyers throughout the provincewould continue.