A high level delegation of lawyers from different bar associations of Azad Jammu and Kashmir called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A high level delegation of lawyers from different bar associations of Azad Jammu and Kashmir called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq here on Tuesday. Speaking, on the occasion, Prime Minister Haq said that the government was taking all possible measures to maintain the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution in the state.

Terming legal fraternity as guardians of the law, he said, lawyers, being a conscious segment of the society, can play a vital role to bring about a positive change in the society. He said that lawyers must come forward in a big way and play their due role in strengthening the system.

"We have to strengthen the state institutions together and restore the trust of the people in the state. He assured the visiting delegation that all issues including health insurance of lawyers will be resolved on a priority basis. The Prime Minister said that the present government has broken the status quo.

"Provision of all basic facilities including health, education, roads to citizens is the foremost responsibility of the government", he said, adding that providing a dignified life to the downtrodden sections of the society was his government's top priority.

"Every single penny of tax-money is being utilized in a transparent manner", the PM remarked.

"Holding a peaceful protest is the fundamental right of every citizen but let it be crystal clear that nobody whosoever can be allowed to challenge the writ of state", he added.

On this occasion, the delegation appreciated the people-friendly agenda of the Prime Minister and assured him of full support from the lawyers of Azad Kashmir.

The delegation was comprised of Vice Chairman Bar Council Ashfaq Kazmi Advocate, President Mirpur Bar Shakeel-uz-Zaman Advocate, President Central Bar Nasir Masood Mughal Advocate, President Kotli Bar Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq Advocate, President High Court Bar Khalid Rashid Mughal Advocate, General Secretary Mirpur Bar Chaudhry Basharat Advocate, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman Advocate, General Secretary Supreme Court Bar Syed Mehr Ali Bukhari Advocate, Waqar Abbasi Advocate and others. Senior Minister Col. Retired Waqar Ahmed Noor and Law Minister Mian Abdul Waheed were also present on this occasion.