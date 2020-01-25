UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Delegation Meets Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:54 PM

A delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum led by its President Chaudhry Akbar Gujjar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum led by its President Chaudhry Akbar Gujjar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office on Saturday.

The CM assured the lawyers community to resolve their problems and said facilities were being provided to all segments of society.

Usman Buzdar said he himself was a lawyer and fully understand the problems of the community.

He said 'Sehat Insaf Cards' would also be distributed among the lawyers community and the procedure was being evolved in this regard.

He said funds would be given for the Lahore Bar Hospital, adding the government was reviewing a proposal for setting up hostel for lawyers in Lahore.

He said soon a convention of lawyers from all over the province would be held and package for lawyers would be announced in that convention.

The CM said justice was necessary for the socio-economic development of the society.

He said problems of the lawyer's community would be resolved on priority basis.

The delegation included Vice Chairman LDA Muhammad Imran, General Secretary Amjad Shehzad Zuberi, Senior Vice President Syed Farhan Ali, Senior Vice President Zulfiqar Ali, Vice President Nauman Aziz Qureshi, Secretary Information Mian Muzamil Sharif, Joint Secretary Naveed Ahmed Kamboh, Finance Secretary Syed Adeel Hussain and Joint Secretary Tahir Gujjar.

Secretary Coordination to Chief Minister, Secretary Implementation to CM and authorities concerned were present on the occasion.

