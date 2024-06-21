Open Menu

Lawyers' Delegation Meets Federal Minister For Law And Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 08:38 PM

Lawyers' delegation meets Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

A delegation of lawyers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council met with Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A delegation of lawyers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council met with Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday.

The delegation included KP Bar Council Vice Chairman Sadiq Mohmand, Ahmad Farooq Khattak, former Vice Chairman, Syed Amjad Shah and Tariq Afridi Member of Pakistan Bar Council, said a press release.

In the meeting it was discussed that after the merging of Tribal Districts, the demand for filling additional posts in Peshawar High Court has not been fulfilled.

However, the minister assured that the government has decided in principle to create five more posts of judges in the Peshawar High Court.

He said the posts of judges will be increased according to the necessary legal regulations after the budget.

It was expected that the said decision would make it easier for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get justice.

