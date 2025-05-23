Lawyers’ delegation meets LHC CJ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A high-level delegation of lawyers on Friday met with the Lahore High Court ( LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, to discuss key matters concerning the legal community and the justice system.

The delegation included prominent bar leaders from across Punjab. Malik Asif Ahmad Naswana, President of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, led the group. Among the participants were Muhammad Azhar Khan Mughal, President of the Multan High Court Bar Association; Mubashir Rehman, President of the Lahore Bar Association; Sardar Manzar Bashir Khan, President of the Rawalpindi District Bar Association; Malik Muhammad Amir, President of the Bahawalpur District Bar Association; and Javed Ali Dogar, President of the Multan District Bar Association.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest were discussed, with the lawyer representatives highlighting the challenges faced by their respective Bar Associations.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum reaffirmed the court’s commitment to resolving these issues, stating that addressing the concerns of lawyers and bar associations remains a top priority for the Lahore High Court.

“Collaborative efforts between the Bar and the Bench are essential to ensure the timely dispensation of justice,” the Chief Justice said, emphasizing the need for mutual cooperation.

She further assured the delegation that all necessary measures are being taken to provide prompt and quality justice to the people of Punjab.

Registrar of the Lahore High Court, Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, was also present during the meeting.