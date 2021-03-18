Lawyers demand allocating funds to repair link roads

Senior members of District Bar Association (DBA) and Punjab Lawyers Front (PLF) expressed concern over dilapidated condition of link roads of the district and demanded of the government to allocate funds for their repairing at the earliest

Former general secretary DBA Gul Nawaz Khan, chairman PLF Amjad Ali, former vice president of DBA Samar Mehdi, Kashif Manzoor, tehsil president of PLF Wajid Ali and others in a statement issued here Thursday, asked local parliamentarians to play effective role for shifting government's attention upon the issue since it was causing traffic mess, besides road accidents on daily basis almost.

They pinpointed dilapidated roads including national highways of Alipur Head Punjnad road, Mahmood Kot, Thermal Power Plant roads, Shah Jamal, Khan Garh, Ruhilan Wali Mochi Wali roads, Mondka road, Muzafargarh Alipur bypass road and Khan Garh bypass road which used to be causing accidents, leaving many people dead in past.

They appealed PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar to take notice into the matter and issue requisite funds to do the needful.