UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers Demand Allocating Funds To Repair Link Roads

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:41 PM

Lawyers demand allocating funds to repair link roads

Senior members of District Bar Association (DBA) and Punjab Lawyers Front (PLF) expressed concern over dilapidated condition of link roads of the district and demanded of the government to allocate funds for their repairing at the earliest

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior members of District Bar Association (DBA) and Punjab Lawyers Front (PLF) expressed concern over dilapidated condition of link roads of the district and demanded of the government to allocate funds for their repairing at the earliest.

Former general secretary DBA Gul Nawaz Khan, chairman PLF Amjad Ali, former vice president of DBA Samar Mehdi, Kashif Manzoor, tehsil president of PLF Wajid Ali and others in a statement issued here Thursday, asked local parliamentarians to play effective role for shifting government's attention upon the issue since it was causing traffic mess, besides road accidents on daily basis almost.

They pinpointed dilapidated roads including national highways of Alipur Head Punjnad road, Mahmood Kot, Thermal Power Plant roads, Shah Jamal, Khan Garh, Ruhilan Wali Mochi Wali roads, Mondka road, Muzafargarh Alipur bypass road and Khan Garh bypass road which used to be causing accidents, leaving many people dead in past.

They appealed PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar to take notice into the matter and issue requisite funds to do the needful.

Related Topics

Dead Imran Khan Punjab Lawyers Road Traffic Alipur Amjad Ali Nawaz Khan Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Japan To Lift State of Emergency in Four Capital P ..

59 seconds ago

Javed determines to complete 227 uplift schemes in ..

1 minute ago

PAF remembers 1965 war hero M M Alam on his 8th de ..

1 minute ago

All units of Islamabad police to get separate budg ..

1 minute ago

PNG launches snap restrictions as Covid spike over ..

10 minutes ago

Delaying COVID-19 Lockdowns Led to Thousands of Ex ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.