Lawyers demand plot for establishing training academy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting of lawyers was held here in office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chairman KP Bar Council, Muhammad Ali Jadoon and attended by members and office bearers.

In a meeting, It was demanded of government to provide a plot to bar council for establishing training academy.

Meeting also demanded approval of Lawyers Protection Act and increased number of judges in Peshawar High Court. Participants also suggested proposals related to appointments of additional district and session judges.

Lawyers also demanded rehabilitation of offices and library in tehsil Puruwa of D.I.Khan and Bahrain, Swat that were damaged in recent floods.