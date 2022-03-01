UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Demand To Attach Mianwali With The LHC Rawalpindi Bench

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Lawyers demand to attach Mianwali with the LHC Rawalpindi bench

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The lawyer's community Tuesday urged the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to attach the District Mianwali with the LHC Rawalpindi Bench, so that the residents of area could get worthwhile speedy justice.

A delegation of Mianwali's lawyers led by Member Punjab Bar Council Malik Saleem Iqbal met with LHC Rawalpindi bar President Sardar Abdul Razzaq and asked him to raise the voice of the Mianwali district for the attachment of the district with the LHC Rawalpindi Bench.

He said the load on the LHC principal seat would also decrease with this move.

Malik Saleem said the residents of Mianwali would also have a shorter distance to travel if they were attached to the LHC Rawalpindi bench as the distance between Rawalpindi and Mianwali is about 219 kilometres, while between Lahore and Mianwali is 340 km.

On the occasion, Member Punjab Bar Council Taufeeq Asif, Shafqat Ali Bhatti, Faisal Khan Naizi, Saeed Yousaf Khan, Raheel Khan Yusaf Zai and many lawyers were also present.

