UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Demand UN Implement Its Resolutions On IIOJ&K

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:56 PM

Lawyers demand UN implement its resolutions on IIOJ&K

The lawyer community has demanded the United Nations implement its resolutions on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as the Indian forces are committing severe human rights violations and atrocities in the Valley

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The lawyer community has demanded the United Nations implement its resolutions on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as the Indian forces are committing severe human rights violations and atrocities in the Valley.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, former president Lahore Bar Association (LBA) Sajid Bashir Sheikh said that Pakistani nation, along with their Kashmiri brethren, would observe a black day on Wednesday, Oct 27 to convey to the international community that they completely reject India's illegal occupation of Kashmir.

He said that on this day in 1947, Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir against the will and aspirations of Kashmiris, and violated the Partition plan of the Subcontinent. He said that observing the day was aimed at highlighting the 74 years of struggle of Kashmiris in their quest for the right to self-determination.

He said that the people of Kashmir had rendered innumerable sacrifices in their struggle for self-determination and were committed to getting their freedom.

Sajid Bashir Sheikh said the people of Kashmir had accelerated their legitimate struggle in the wake of continued siege, prolonged curfews, arrests and detentions of their leaders in occupied Kashmir.

He said that till today, India was trying to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement by all means. Unfortunately, despite bringing into the notice of the world the crucial issue and reminding the world community of Indian barbarism in the held valley, no relief had been provided to the suppressed Kashmiris so far, he added.

He said India's August 5 move to abrogate articles 35-A and 370 of its constitution was solely aimed at changing the demographic status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir by making the indigenous Muslim population a minority in their homeland.

He said that over eight million Muslims in IIOJ&K had been under an inhuman curfew that had turned the entire valley into the biggest open prison of the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World United Nations Minority Jammu August Muslim All Million

Recent Stories

Five-days training workshop of Shelter home staff ..

Five-days training workshop of Shelter home staff kicks off

2 seconds ago
 Russia Calls on Paris, Berlin to Assess Kiev's Thr ..

Russia Calls on Paris, Berlin to Assess Kiev's Threats to Moscow - Foreign Minis ..

4 seconds ago
 South Punjab can be tourism hub due to rich cultur ..

South Punjab can be tourism hub due to rich cultural heritage: Saqib Zafar

5 seconds ago
 392bln saplings planted under 10-BTTAP across KP i ..

392bln saplings planted under 10-BTTAP across KP in two years: Assembly told

6 seconds ago
 KP Govt urges int'l forums to help resolve Kashmir ..

KP Govt urges int'l forums to help resolve Kashmir issue according to UN resolut ..

8 seconds ago
 Farmers advised to begin wheat sowing from Nov 1

Farmers advised to begin wheat sowing from Nov 1

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.