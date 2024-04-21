Open Menu

Lawyers Elects Office Bearers, Members Of Bar Association

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 10:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) has elected advocate Ziauddin Shaikh and advocate Shakir Nawaz Shar as its President and General Secretary, respectively, in the election which was held on April 20.

According to the official result which was announced here on Sunday by 2nd Additional District and Session Judge Karamuddin Junejo, Shaikh bagged 821 votes and Shar 468 votes to win their seats.

On the seats of Vice President, Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasures the lawyers Zaheeruddin Sahito, Asad Ali Mari, Wazir Hussain Chandio and Jahanzeb Laghari, respectively, had been elected.

They received 459, 714, 936 and 608 votes, respectively.

On the 7 seats of Member Managing Committee (MMC) the advocates Aijaz Ali Lakho, Tanveer Hussain Tunio, Muhammad Faisal Leghari, Babar Khan Yousufzai, Abdul Raheem Memon, Mehak Kanwal and Shahida Tabbassum Rana have been elected.

