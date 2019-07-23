UrduPoint.com
Lawyers End Strike After Registration Of FIR Against SHO

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Lawyers end strike after registration of FIR against SHO

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) ::Lawyers ended their strike here Tuesday after police registered FIR against SHO Faizan Qayyum and other police officials on the orders of a court.

The FIR was registered on the report of Muhammad Bilal advocate on charges that police forcibly took away two accused of a case while they were approaching the court to attend hearing of their pre arrest bail request.

Around seven police officials, five of them unknown, and the SHO PS city Lodhran Faizan Qayyum have been named in the FIR as accused.

Lawyers had launched their strike against the police and demanded registration of FIR and transfer of DPO.

However, after registration of FIR against SHO and other police officials, lawyers concluded their strike.

