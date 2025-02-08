Lawyers End Three-day Sit-in In Hyderabad Over Case Dispute
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2025 | 11:21 AM
DIG Hyderabad says SSP Hyderabad Fakhar Lanjar’s leave has been approved, and in his absence, SSP Tando Muhammad Khan has been given additional charge
HYDERABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2025) The three-day-long sit-in by lawyers in Hyderabad over a case dispute has been called off.
The announcement was made by the President of the Sindh High Court Bar Association.
Meanwhile, DIG Hyderabad stated that SSP Hyderabad Fakhar Lanjar’s leave has been approved, and in his absence, SSP Tando Muhammad Khan has been given additional charge.
It may be mentioned here that three days ago, lawyers staged a sit-in at the Hyderabad Bypass in protest against the registration of a case against a fellow lawyer.
The protest severely disrupted traffic on the national highway, causing long queues of vehicles and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.
In solidarity with the Hyderabad lawyers, a sit-in was also staged on Friday by lawyers in Karachi at Korangi Road, Defence Mor.
