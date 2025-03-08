Open Menu

Lawyers, Farmers Unite Against Sugar Mills In Chiniot Over Unpaid Sugarcane Dues

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Lawyers, farmers unite against sugar mills in Chiniot over unpaid sugarcane dues

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Chiniot District Bar Association has launched a full-scale protest against sugar mills in the region, accusing them of failing to pay farmers for their sugarcane crops.

Lawyers have boycotted courts in solidarity with the farmers, who claim they have been exploited by the sugar mills.

President of the Bar Association, Mehr Maqsood Haral, and Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Taj on Saturday held a press conference with farmer leaders Syed Noorul Hassan Shah and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

Haral warned that if the sugar mills fail to pay the outstanding dues within two days, lawyers and farmers will stage a joint protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office on Tuesday.

The Chiniot District Bar Association has vowed to take legal action against the sugar mills if they fail to meet their demands.

The association's stance has been backed by farmer leaders, who claim that sugar mills have been profiteering at their expense for years.

APP/mha/378

