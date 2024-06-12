Lawyers forum appreciates Federal Budget-2024-25

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lawyers Forum Punjab has appreciated the federal budget for 2024-25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lawyers Forum Punjab has appreciated the Federal budget for 2024-25.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, PML-N Lawyers Forum Punjab General Secretary Ansar Baloch described the budget as balanced and people-friendly, noting that the measures introduced in the budget would not only stabilize the economy but also set it on a sustainable growth path.

He highlighted that the government increased taxation on the real estate sector to encourage investment in industry, thereby contributing to the country's development.

Baloch emphasized the federal government's commitment to alleviating poverty and improving people's lives, as evidenced by the allocation of Rs 593 billion to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and other relief measures.

He commended the allocation of funds for water, energy, and road projects under the Public Sector Development Programme, stating that these initiatives would not only create new job opportunities but also stimulate economic growth.

Additionally, he appreciated the incentives announced for retired and serving government employees, noting that the salaried class received exemplary relief in the budget.