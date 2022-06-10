Lawyers forum terms budget people-friendly

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lawyers Forum Punjab President Rana Zafar Iqbal has appreciated the federal budget 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lawyers Forum Punjab President Rana Zafar Iqbal has appreciated the Federal budget 2022-23.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he termed the budget balanced and people-friendly, adding that the measures introduced in the budget would not put the economy on a sustainable growth trajectory.

He said that the federal government was sincere in alleviating poverty and bringing change in the life of people as it allocated Rs 364 billion under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) besides reserving Rs 699 billion for providing targeted subsidies to the poor segments of society.

Rana hailed allocation of amounts for water, energy and road projects and said that it would not only create new job opportunities but also stimulate the economic wheel. He appreciated incentives announced for the retired and serving government employees in the budget. He said that tax-exemptions given to the salaried class was exemplary.

He said, "About 50% of our population is associated with the agriculture sector." He said that the government had introduced various measures to improve agriculture productivity besides withdrawing sales tax on tractors, agriculture equipment and seeds of various commodities.