UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Forum Terms Budget People-friendly

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Lawyers forum terms budget people-friendly

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lawyers Forum Punjab President Rana Zafar Iqbal has appreciated the federal budget 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lawyers Forum Punjab President Rana Zafar Iqbal has appreciated the Federal budget 2022-23.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he termed the budget balanced and people-friendly, adding that the measures introduced in the budget would not put the economy on a sustainable growth trajectory.

He said that the federal government was sincere in alleviating poverty and bringing change in the life of people as it allocated Rs 364 billion under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) besides reserving Rs 699 billion for providing targeted subsidies to the poor segments of society.

Rana hailed allocation of amounts for water, energy and road projects and said that it would not only create new job opportunities but also stimulate the economic wheel. He appreciated incentives announced for the retired and serving government employees in the budget. He said that tax-exemptions given to the salaried class was exemplary.

He said, "About 50% of our population is associated with the agriculture sector." He said that the government had introduced various measures to improve agriculture productivity besides withdrawing sales tax on tractors, agriculture equipment and seeds of various commodities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Punjab Water Budget Lawyers Agriculture Road Job Muslim Government Billion

Recent Stories

Text of Miftah's budget speech

Text of Miftah's budget speech

1 minute ago
 Amir Liaquat Hussain laid to rest

Amir Liaquat Hussain laid to rest

1 minute ago
 Murray stuns Tsitsipas for first top five win sinc ..

Murray stuns Tsitsipas for first top five win since 2016

1 minute ago
 Prosecutors request life sentence for main Paris a ..

Prosecutors request life sentence for main Paris attack suspect

2 minutes ago
 Coach who faked vaccination pass takes charge at D ..

Coach who faked vaccination pass takes charge at Dresden

27 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Miftah on balanced, progressive, ..

PM congratulates Miftah on balanced, progressive, pro-people budget

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.