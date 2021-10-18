Lawyers fraternity boycotts court proceedings against price hike

The lawyers fraternity here Monday boycotted court proceedings to observe strike call announced by High Court and District Bar Associations against increasing price hike

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The lawyers fraternity here Monday boycotted court proceedings to observe strike call announced by High Court and District Bar Associations against increasing price hike.

On the strike call given by the Bar Associations, court work remain suspended.

The lawyers also staged protest rally and demanded stringent measures to control price hikes which had badly affected the general population.

The president District Bar Asif Shaikh, Suleman Sarwary advocate and others also addressed the participants.