UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Fraternity Extends Felicitations To New Office Bearers Of LHC Bahawalpur Bar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Lawyers fraternity extends felicitations to new office bearers of LHC Bahawalpur Bar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The legal fraternity has extended their felicitations to Advocate Sardar Abdul Basit Khan Baloch and Advocate Tahir Mahmood Jatoi for being elected as President and General Secretary of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association, respectively for Year 2023-24.

In a statement issued here, Advocate Sheikh Waqas Raheem and others congratulated the new office-bearers of LHC Bahawalpur Bar Association.

They expressed hope that new office bearers of High Court Bar Association in Bahawalpur would play their remarkable role for the welfare of lawyers community.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Lawyers Bahawalpur Jatoi Court

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

39 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

51 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.