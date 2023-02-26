Lawyers fraternity extends felicitations to new office bearers of LHC Bahawalpur Bar

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The legal fraternity has extended their felicitations to Advocate Sardar Abdul Basit Khan Baloch and Advocate Tahir Mahmood Jatoi for being elected as President and General Secretary of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association, respectively for Year 2023-24.

In a statement issued here, Advocate Sheikh Waqas Raheem and others congratulated the new office-bearers of LHC Bahawalpur Bar Association.

They expressed hope that new office bearers of High Court Bar Association in Bahawalpur would play their remarkable role for the welfare of lawyers community.