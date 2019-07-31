UrduPoint.com
Lawyer's Fraternity Playing Vital Role In Dispensation Of Justice: Muhammad Faisal Rana

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has appreciated the lawyer's fraternity who were playing imperative role in dispensation of justice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has appreciated the lawyer's fraternity who were playing imperative role in dispensation of justice.

The legal profession had always been considered a noble profession, CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said while during his visit to District Courts here on Wednesday.

He said that in all the buildings where the respected judiciary works in Rawalpindi district, including the judicial complex; security of said premises must be foolproof. No one would be allowed to carry weapons inside in the premises, he added.

CPO had issued directives to police officers to enhance the security of District Courts Rawalpindi and Judicial Complex.

Rana stressed that any weakness in the security arrangements would be considered a criminal negligence.

Earlier, the President of District Bar Association Suhail Tanveer Shah Advocate welcomed to the CPO on his arrival.

