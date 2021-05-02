UrduPoint.com
Lawyer's Fraternity Plays Imperative Role For Restoration Of Democracy: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Lawyer's fraternity plays imperative role for restoration of democracy: Minister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister, Muhammad Basharat Raja on Sunday said legal community has played a key role for restoring democracy in the country.

While talking to representatives of Lahore High Court Bar Association, District Bar Association and Bar Association of all tehsils of Rawalpindi at Punjab House Rawalpindi he said lawyers have always played an active role in providing justice to the oppressed and the services of the legal community have also been prominent for the protection of human rights.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar is aware of the plight of lawyers. Raja said funds would also be provided for the under construction hospital for lawyers in Rawalpindi.

He said space would also be allotted for lawyers' chambers in Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, the Punjab government provided Rs. four million for Lahore High Court Bar, Rs. four million for District Bar Association Rawalpindi and Rs. one million each for Tehsil Bars. President High Court Bar Association, Sardar Abdul Razzaq Additional Secretary Roma Qureshi General Secretary Shahid Shehzad Bhatti President District Bar Association Rizwan Akhtar Awan President of Tehsil Bar Association Gujjar Khan Shahid Shehzad Kayani President Tehsil Bar Association Murree Abbasi President Tehsil Bar Kahuta Raja Tanveer President Tehsil Bar Association Kalar Syedan Adnan Chaudhry received the cheques.

On the occasion they thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja for provision of grant and considering issues of lawyers.

