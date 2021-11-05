Lawyers fraternity to be provided all basic facilities: Chief Justice Sindh High Court

Chief Justice Sindh High Court (CJ SHC), Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh has said that the jurisdiction of SHC Hyderabad circuit bench has been expanded and now the lawyers from Mirpurkhas could be able to plead their cases through online link

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Justice Sindh High Court (CJ SHC), Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh has said that the jurisdiction of SHC Hyderabad circuit bench has been expanded and now the lawyers from Mirpurkhas could be able to plead their cases through online link.

Addressing a programme arranged by the Sindh High Court Bar Association here on Thursday night, the Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh said that all basic facilities would be provided to the legal fraternity so that lawyers could equip themselves with modern technologies.

He said a digital library would be established at Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) office.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh said the Services Tribunal will start functioning here from next month while Labour Appellate Tribunal will soon be established in the city.

"There is my close relationship with Hyderabad and I would prefer to become member of this Bar and also start legal practice from here after my retirement", Justice Shaikh said.

Due to the vast area of jurisdiction of this circuit court, decision was made to provide online appearing in court proceeding facility to the lawyers and advocates of Mirpurkhas, Chief Justice maintained.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice also conducted hearings of 10 cases at the circuit bench and also heard online cases from Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Sanghar districts.

He also inaugurated an Auditorium of the Sindh High Court Building, Library, under ground parking and the Bar room for the lady advocates.

