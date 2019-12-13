UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers Go On Strike, Pakistan Medical Association To Observe 'Black Day' On Dec 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:05 PM

Lawyers go on strike, Pakistan Medical Association to observe 'Black Day' on Dec 16

As lawyers continued to boycott courts on the second day today, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) also announced it will observe a Black Day' against the attack on a Lahore cardiac hospital on Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) As lawyers continued to boycott courts on the second day today, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) also announced it will observe a Black Day' against the attack on a Lahore cardiac hospital on Monday.Talking to the tv channel earlier today, Punjab Institute of Cardiology's (PIC) Executive Director, Dr Saqib Shafi, said the hospital had suffered losses to the tune of Rs70 million as a result of the lawyers' assault on Wednesday, "but we are trying to resume operations in the emergency department from today."Till now, more than 80 lawyers have been arrested in connection to the storming of the PIC in Lahore and for damaging public property.Punjab police have registered two cases against over 250 unidentified lawyers believed to be involved in the attack.According to details, the police filed a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of an official of the PIC and another one on behalf of a police official at the Shadman police station.The cases have been registered under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 322 (qatl-bis-sabab), 452 (trespassing), 353 (assault to deter public servant from performing duty), 354 (assault on woman to outrage her modesty), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 395 (dacoity) as well as Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Meanwhile, the lawyers' �Joint Action Committee' formed on an emergency basis to chart a response as public condemnation of their actions pours in called for a boycott of court proceedings on Friday.The joint committee includes representatives from the Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar and Lahore High Court Bar.Lawyers insist the strike is in response to the "partial and biased" conduct of local police and the Punjab administration, as well as to protest the action taken by the Islamabad High Court against the secretary-general of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.On Thursday, the chief justice of the IHC had issued a show cause notice to Umair Baloch, the secretary of the IHC Bar Association, for forcing lawyers to quit the court.When 46 cuffed lawyers were presented in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday, Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan refused to grant the police physical remand and sent them to jail on judicial remand instead.Meanwhile, a petition filed by the lawyers against their arrest will be heard in the Lahore High Court Friday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Chief Justice Protest Supreme Court Lahore High Court Police Condemnation Punjab Police Station Jail Lawyers Abdul Qayyum Khan Women FIR Islamabad High Court TV From Anti Terrorism Court Million Weapon Court Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Business moot for providing relief to private sect ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes to Settle All Differences on Road Map ..

31 seconds ago

One killed in roof collapse incident in Sialkot

34 seconds ago

City receives light rain in Sialkot

36 seconds ago

British PM Johnson arrives at Palace after vote wi ..

38 seconds ago

Standard Bank launches UnionPay card to provide co ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.