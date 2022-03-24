UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Group Criticises SCBA For Following Agenda Of Political Party

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Lawyers group criticises SCBA for following agenda of political party

Senior members of the Professional Group of lawyers led by Hamid Khan on Thursday demanded that lawyers' bodies should take practical steps for welfare of the community instead of becoming tools of the political parties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior members of the Professional Group of lawyers led by Hamid Khan on Thursday demanded that lawyers' bodies should take practical steps for welfare of the community instead of becoming tools of the political parties.

Addressing a press conference here at the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), LHCBA's former presidents and Lahore Bar Association's (LBA) President Rao Sami criticised the present cabinet of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for approaching the Apex Court for protection of political parties.

Former LHCBA's president Shafqat Mehmood Chohan said that SCBA office bearers had become tools of a political party and no such example was available in the past.

He said that the office bearers were using the platform of the bar for their vested interests. He said that the bar representatives should focus on resolving issues faced by lawyers.

Former LHCBA's president Maqsood Buttar stated that bar representatives had forgotten the cause and the purpose for which they were elected. LBA's President Rao Sami also accused the SCBA's office bearers of following the specific agenda of a political party.

The speakers demanded that the Pakistan Bar Council and SCBA should respect the mandate of lawyers and resolve issues faced by the lawyers community.

