Lawyers group go on rampage at PIC premises

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A group of charged lawyers on Wednesday attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), witnesses and police said.

The lawyers broke the main entrance gate of the hospital, entered into the emergency wards, went inside the operation theaters where they disrupted operations of serious cardiac patients.

The lawyers smashed the glasses of cars of doctors and patients , parked inside premises of the hospital, besides pelting stones at the office of the Medical Superintendent.

The doctors, nurses other paramedical staff abandoned the operation theaters and emergency corridors in panic.

The patients were left unattended and helpless due to lawyers' attack.

The lawyers disrupted operations of the whole hospital besides obstructing cardiac surgery.

Heavy police contingents reached the spot but the lawyers continued their onslaught.They ransacked the emergency ward and broke the window panes, creating a scene of havoc.