Lawyers' Group Rejects SCBA President Call For Strike

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:40 PM

Lawyers' group rejects SCBA president call for strike

A group of senior lawyers of the provincial capital on Wednesday rejected a strike call of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Aman Ullah Kanrani for June 14 over the references filed with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and a high court judge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A group of senior lawyers of the provincial capital on Wednesday rejected a strike call of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Aman Ullah Kanrani for June 14 over the references filed with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and a high court judge.

They demanded that the SJC be allowed to conduct its proceedings without any interference.

Addressing a press conference at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry here, former secretary SCBA Syed Zulifqar Bukhari, former vice chairman Pakistan Bar Council Ramzan Chaudhry, Advocate Rai Bashir and others said that they would not become a part of the strike and would appear in courts on June 14.

While condemning the recent statements of SCBA President Aman Ullah Kanrani and Ali Ahmad Kurd, they said that SCBA president gave the strike call in his personal capacity and it was neither backed by other SCBA office bearers nor the bar general house.

They also demanded that National Accountability Bureau's inquiries against SCBA President Aman Ullah Kanrani should be concluded and proceedings should move ahead after fulfilling legal requirements.

Expressing confidence over the SJC, the lawyers condemned the attempts for stopping the body from its constitutional work through threats. They condemned the practice of putting pressure on the institutions in the country and demanded that accountability process should continue. "No one will be allowed to save himself by hiding in the ranks of the lawyers", they vowed.

They also appreciated the stance of SCBA Secretary Azmat Ullah Chaudhry and other office bearers who had opposed the stance adopted by SCBA President Aman Ullah Kanrani over the reference issue.

