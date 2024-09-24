Open Menu

Lawyers Guarantee Political, Constitutional Stability, Says Governor Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the lawyers' community has always struggled to ensure political and constitutional stability in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Bar Association led by President (PLF Punjab) Raheel Kamran Cheema during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he hailed role of the lawyers' community in the restoration of democracy movement.

The Governor Punjab further said that the People's Party has never been a part of any illegal amendment and will never be a part of it. He said that every section of the society, including lawyers, has to play a positive role for the betterment of the country.

The delegation of Faisalabad Bar Association apprised the Governor Punjab of the formation of a separate High Court Bench for Faisalabad Division and other issues faced by the Bar.

The Governor Punjab assured the delegation to talk to the concerned quarters for the establishment of the High Court Bench.

The delegation also invited the Governor Punjab to visit the Faisalabad Bar Association. The Governor accepted the delegation's invitation to visit the Faisalabad Bar Association.

The delegation comprised Information Secretary (PLF Punjab) Azim Hafeez, Member Punjab Bar Council Sardar Farooq Dogar, President of Bar Association, General Secretary and other members. During the meeting, Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Shehzad Saeed Cheema was also present.

