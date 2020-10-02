UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Have Imperative Role In Provision Of Justice, Human Rights: Governor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:38 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday said that lawyer community has imperative role in provision of justice in the society and protection of human rights.

Talking to a delegation of Insaf Lawyers' Forum (ILF) who called on him here at governor house, he discussed the issues being faced by lawyers in discharge of their duty in the province.

The governor said that no society could progress without rule of law. He emphasized upon lawyers to play their pivotal role in provision of justice to common man, adding that the positive role of legal fraternity is inevitable in rule of law in the country.

The delegation of ILF was comprising provincial president Saadullah Marwat, Central Organiser Shah Faisal Ilyas, Tajdar Faisal, Amjad Nawaz, Mohammad Inam and others.

