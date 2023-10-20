Open Menu

Lawyers Hold Anti-Israel Rally

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The lawyers community of Dera arranged a rally to express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine and condemn terrorism and war crimes being committed by Israel.

The protest rally started from District courts to Afif Abbas Shaheed Chowk to express their anger at Israeli aggression.

Protesters chanted slogans against Israeli air strikes. They demanded that the international community should abolish their alleged double standards and play its role in ending the killing of Palestinians.

The speakers including Adnan Saeed Saduzai Advocate, Zahid Mohibullah Advocate, Qaizar Khan Miankhel and Waqar Alam Advocate expressed their anger over what they see as war-crimes and human rights violations in the Palestinian territories, which are illegally occupied by Israel.

The protesters said that all Muslims stood by innocent Palestinians.

Muslim rulers should listen to people’s voices being raised in support of Palestinians and respond to Israel and its supporters.

