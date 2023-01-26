Lawyers hold protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The lawyers of Hyderabad staged a protest here on Thursday against the desecration of Holy Quran in the European country of Sweden.

A large number of lawyers staged a protest in the Sessions Court and shouted slogans.

Speaking on this occasion, the lawyer community leaders said that we respect all religions but our Holy book was being desecrated in European countries.

They urged the Muslim countries to raise a voice on international forums against the desecration of the Holy Quran.

The lawyer leaders demanded the Swedish government to take action against those responsible for desecrating the Holy Quran, otherwise protests would be organized all over the world.