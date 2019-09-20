Lawyers hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

The Lahore High Court Bar Association on Friday held a rally to express solidarity with people of the Indian occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Association on Friday held a rally to express solidarity with people of the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The rally started from the bar and culminated at GPO Chowk while the participants were carrying placards besides chanting slogans like "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

They also condemned Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of the situation.