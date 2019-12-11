Lawyers involved in PIC attack to be dealt with iron hand: Chohan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Wednesday said that lawyers who attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, will be dealt with an iron hand.

Talking to the media, he said that first information report (FIR) would be lodged against these lawyers.

Strict legal action would be taken against those who challenged writ of the state, he added.

Fayyazul Hassan said that he had instructed the Police not to take any action or use shelling on protesting lawyers but they (lawyers) disrupted the peaceful situation and resorted to rampage.

He said that attack of lawyers at the medical facility also halted the medical facilities to patients at the PIC, adding that a women had died as a result of panic by the mob of lawyers.