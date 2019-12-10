UrduPoint.com
Lawyers' Issues To Be Resolved On Priority Basis: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:22 PM

Commissioner Multan (division) Shan-ul-Haq said that issues of the lawyers would be resolved on priority basis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan (division) Shan-ul-Haq said that issues of the lawyers would be resolved on priority basis.

While talking to a delegation of lawyers, led by president district bar association Nazim Khan, the commissioner maintained that lawyers belonged to respectable profession.

He stated that lawyers played vital role in dispensation of justice to common man.

President DBA Nazim Khan invited Commissioner Multan to visit DBA Multan. He also promised to cooperate with the divisional administration. He observed that he was also striving hard for betterment of legal fraternity without any sort of politics.

