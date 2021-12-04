Lawyers job is to assist courts: Chief Justice of Pakistan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the job of lawyers was to assist courts for dispensing justice to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the job of lawyers was to assist courts for dispensing justice to the people.

Addressing a seminar here at Punjab Bar Council (PBC), CJP said that every judge issues his verdict according to the law and facts, adding that the courts were performing independently and would remain independent.

He said, "The rule of law and protection of fundamental rights of the people is our job and if we do not do this then oath will be revoked".

Talking about the behavior of lawyers, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the job of the lawyers community was to assist the judges adding that the lawyers should also know how to talk and behave in the courts.

He said that the lawyers and the judges must perform their responsibility with the cooperation of each other, adding that the Bar Councils should also play their due role to train the lawyers.

CJP showed his concern over the process and conditions of lower judiciary across the country. He said that the chief justices of high courts should also pay attention on the facts and play their due role to facilitate the people according to the modern requirements.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said that decision against the lawyers does not mean that the court should be attacked.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais said that the bar and bench are part and parcel of each other.

PBC Vice Chairman Farhan Shehzad said that the purpose to organize this seminar was to establish understanding between bar and bench. He said that it was need of the hour to get rid of the problems created by the ghost lawcolleges and fake degree holders, adding that the sub-committees of the PBCwere also playing their role in this regard.