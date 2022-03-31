Lawyers, journalists, intellectuals stress for adoption of proposed local Govt act

Balochistan's lawyers, journalists, intellectuals, representatives of civil society and political parties have called for greater empowerment of local bodies in financial and administrative matters and stressed the need to adapt the proposed Local Government Act

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 )

The speakers expressed these views while addressing a ceremony on subject of consultation of Local Government organized by contribution of Balochistan Democratic Forum and FEC.

The speakers including Senior Journalist Raza-ur-Rehman, Advocate Hamayoonn Kasi, National Party Central Leader Rehat Malik, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Rehmatullah , Balochistan National Party (BNP) Malik Ghulam Nabi Marree, Social personalities Dr.

Faraz Khan, Ahad Agha, Alauddin Khilji, Regional Director of Aurat Foundation, Dawood Nangial of UNDP, Former Nazim Mir Fida Dashti, Mir Muhammad Aslam Rind, Idrees Khan Abid Jan and Kaleem Khan Shams Mandokhel.

They were of the view that the development projects formulated by local body representatives rather members of legislative assembly would guarantee sustainable development.