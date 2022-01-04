UrduPoint.com

Lawyers, Judges Believe In Independence Of Judiciary: CJP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said it was the responsibility of the Supreme Court to ensure rule of law and protection of basic human rights in the country

He was addressing an inaugural ceremony of Islamabad High Court Judicial Complex.

The event was attended by a large number of lawyers and judges.

The chief justice said that the judges and lawyers both believe in independence of judiciary for provision of justice to the litigants.

He said that only the law should be the biggest weapon in the country for justice.

He also congratulated the lawyers' community over construction of judicial complex and said that several issues of the community would be resolved with it.

