Lawyers key role in maintaining supremacy of law: Balochistan Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The students of University Law College under the leadership of Advocate Ahmal Ahmed Khan and Ashraf Khan Achakzai on Friday met Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The students of University Law College under the leadership of Advocate Ahmal Ahmed Khan and Ashraf Khan Achakzai on Friday met Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar.

In the meeting, the acquisition of law education across the province, facilities provided in law colleges and Pakistani law campuses, court, digital library, provision of rights and protection to lawyers were discussed.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that for the establishment of a society free from oppression and exploitation, there was a dire need for political struggle as well as legal struggle.

The lawyers' community has a key role in creating a sense of rights and duties in the people, maintaining the supremacy of law, establishing a balance between rights and duties and making the voices of the suppressed people, he maintained.

He said that youth were not only architects of our future but also partners of our present, we would secure the future of law students in every case.

He said that law education and curriculum in the province should be adapted according to modern requirements and human needs.

Governor Balochistan directed to provide all necessary facilities to the students of University Law College immediately.

He said that he would visit University Law College Quetta very soon.

Later, in a separate meeting, University of Balochistan Vice-Chancellor Professor Shafiqur Rehman assured Governor Balochistan to solve the problems faced by the students of the University Law College immediately.